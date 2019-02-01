Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in HFF, Inc. (HF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HFF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HFF by 1,067.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in HFF in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HFF in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in HFF in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in HFF in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of HFF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HFF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:HF opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.36. HFF, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $161.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.60 million. HFF had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 38.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that HFF, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HFF Company Profile

HFF, Inc provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital primarily in the United States commercial real estate industry. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land.

