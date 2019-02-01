Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 5,506 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 560.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $228,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 85,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,195.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Horvath D. Debora acquired 6,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $99,999.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RWT opened at $16.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.57 million. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

RWT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests in residential loans held for investment and mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans.

