Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 118.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1,911.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 88,232 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 18.2% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $58.57 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.96.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.36%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 7,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $429,022.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 17,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $870,081.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,391.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

