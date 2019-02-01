Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,141,000 after purchasing an additional 56,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,408,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,998,000 after acquiring an additional 57,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in M.D.C. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,408,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,746,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in M.D.C. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,974 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 6.21%. Equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on M.D.C. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised M.D.C. to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America set a $34.00 target price on M.D.C. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

