L’Oreal SA (OR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of L’Oreal SA (EPA:OR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €202.31 ($235.24).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on L’Oreal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on L’Oreal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on L’Oreal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on L’Oreal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €186.00 ($216.28) price objective on L’Oreal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

L’Oreal has a 52 week low of €170.30 ($198.02) and a 52 week high of €197.15 ($229.24).

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

