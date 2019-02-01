Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 57 at Goldman Sachs Group

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) in a report released on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 66 ($0.86) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 75.13 ($0.98).

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 57.77 ($0.75) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 61.81 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 73.58 ($0.96).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider James Lupton bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £104,000 ($135,894.42). Also, insider Simon Henry bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £27,500 ($35,933.62). Insiders have acquired a total of 250,210 shares of company stock worth $13,162,600 in the last three months.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

