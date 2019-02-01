LivePerson (LPSN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. B. Riley set a $32.00 price target on shares of LivePerson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of LivePerson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.06.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.17 and a beta of 0.90. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $64,082.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,535.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 45,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $827,816.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,965.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,580. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 818.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.