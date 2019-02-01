News headlines about Lingo Media (CVE:LM) have trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lingo Media earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

LM stock remained flat at $C$0.07 during trading on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.07. Lingo Media has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.39.

Get Lingo Media alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lingo Media (LM) Receives News Impact Score of 0.17” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/lingo-media-lm-receives-news-impact-score-of-0-17.html.

Lingo Media Company Profile

Lingo Media Corporation develops, markets, and supports a suite of English language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Print-based English Language Learning and Online English Language Learning. The Print-based English Language Learning segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Lingo Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lingo Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.