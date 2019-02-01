Line (LN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Line (NYSE:LN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CLSA restated a “buy” rating on shares of Line in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered Line from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Line presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LN opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 120.30 and a beta of 1.49. Line has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Line by 183.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Line during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Line during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Line by 212.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Line by 14.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

