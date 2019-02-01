Limelight Networks (LLNW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

LLNW has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on Limelight Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Limelight Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.60 million, a P/E ratio of -156.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.55. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.52.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.73 million. Limelight Networks had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Limelight Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,881,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 467,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,362,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 594,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,184,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 907,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

