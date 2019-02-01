LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Cap Achieves $840,482.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $840,482.00 and approximately $108,682.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.46 or 0.10796830 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00026944 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000930 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.