Liberty Braves Group Series A (BATRA) & Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) and Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Liberty Braves Group Series A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Liberty Media Formula One Series A shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Liberty Media Formula One Series A shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Liberty Braves Group Series A and Liberty Media Formula One Series A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Braves Group Series A 0 1 0 0 2.00 Liberty Media Formula One Series A 0 1 3 0 2.75

Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.25%. Given Liberty Media Formula One Series A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Media Formula One Series A is more favorable than Liberty Braves Group Series A.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series A and Liberty Media Formula One Series A’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Braves Group Series A $386.00 million 0.72 N/A N/A N/A Liberty Media Formula One Series A $1.78 billion 3.96 $1.35 billion $1.21 25.29

Liberty Media Formula One Series A has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series A.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Braves Group Series A has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series A and Liberty Media Formula One Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Braves Group Series A N/A N/A N/A Liberty Media Formula One Series A 23.43% 2.00% 1.07%

Summary

Liberty Media Formula One Series A beats Liberty Braves Group Series A on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

