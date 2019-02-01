Legg Mason (LM) Getting Neutral Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) has been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Legg Mason earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the asset manager an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Legg Mason from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Shares of LM opened at $29.80 on Friday. Legg Mason has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

