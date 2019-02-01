Legal & General Group Plc Has $107,000 Holdings in FB Financial Corp (FBK)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 650.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBK. ValuEngine cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.26. FB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $44.69.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that FB Financial Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Legal & General Group Plc Has $107,000 Holdings in FB Financial Corp (FBK)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/legal-general-group-plc-has-107000-holdings-in-fb-financial-corp-fbk.html.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.