Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,512,000 after acquiring an additional 71,473 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $76.69 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $90.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Legacy Bridge LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/legacy-bridge-llc-acquires-new-stake-in-ishares-core-sp-small-cap-etf-ijr.html.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.