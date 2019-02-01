Legacy Bridge LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,512,000 after acquiring an additional 71,473 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000.
Shares of IJR stock opened at $76.69 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $90.56.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
