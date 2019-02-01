Leerink Swann Weighs in on HCA Healthcare Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 30th. Leerink Swann analyst A. Gupte now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.20. Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.25% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HCA. Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.95.

NYSE HCA opened at $139.43 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $93.03 and a one year high of $147.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $97,648.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,184 shares in the company, valued at $835,211.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $720,993.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,429. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. FMR LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 54.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,488,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,961 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 209,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,469,000 after purchasing an additional 71,530 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 99.7% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 58.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,727,000 after purchasing an additional 297,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

