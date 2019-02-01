LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LCNB had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 million.

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $220.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.45. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “LCNB (LCNB) Announces Earnings Results” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/lcnb-lcnb-announces-earnings-results.html.

LCNB Corp., a financial holding company, provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.