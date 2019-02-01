Landstar System (LSTR) Issues Q1 2019 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its first quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.51-1.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025-1.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.18.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/landstar-system-lstr-issues-q1-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.