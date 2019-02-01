Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. CL King lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $72.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,705. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $83.86. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of -0.03.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.08 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 160.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

