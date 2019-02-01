Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Position Trimmed by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 763.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.44.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total value of $604,173.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,905.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total transaction of $56,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,636.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.54. The stock had a trading volume of 184,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,941. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $119.38 and a one year high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

