L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $19,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in L3 Technologies by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,024,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $217,887,000 after purchasing an additional 789,305 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in L3 Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,465,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in L3 Technologies by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 466,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,286,000 after acquiring an additional 265,526 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in L3 Technologies by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 308,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,638,000 after acquiring an additional 146,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in L3 Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,800,000 after acquiring an additional 124,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

LLL opened at $196.88 on Friday. L3 Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $158.76 and a twelve month high of $223.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. L3 Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L3 Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3 Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $224.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

