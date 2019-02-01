KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (KURRY) vs. Green Earth Technologies (GETG) Head-To-Head Analysis

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KURRY) and Green Earth Technologies (OTCMKTS:GETG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Earth Technologies has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Green Earth Technologies does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares KURARAY CO LTD/ADR and Green Earth Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KURARAY CO LTD/ADR 9.38% 10.53% 6.93% Green Earth Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KURARAY CO LTD/ADR and Green Earth Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KURARAY CO LTD/ADR $4.61 billion 1.17 $477.05 million N/A N/A Green Earth Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Green Earth Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for KURARAY CO LTD/ADR and Green Earth Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KURARAY CO LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Earth Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of KURARAY CO LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Green Earth Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR beats Green Earth Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KURARAY CO LTD/ADR

Kuraray Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells chemicals and resins, fibers and textiles, high performance materials, medical products, and others products worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers functional resins and films, including polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and others; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal display televisions, mobile phone screens, and others; water-soluble PVA films for water soluble delivery system and others; PVB films for use as interlayers for laminated safety glass and photovoltaic module encapsulation; EVAL resins and films for food packaging, automobile tanks/vacuum insulation panels, refrigerators, and others; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for fresh food packaging and industrial uses. Its Isoprene segment produces isoprene chemicals; thermoplastic elastomers; heat-resistant polyamide resins; liquid rubber as additive agent for automobile tires and others; and acrylic thermoplastic elastomers. The company's Functional Materials segment offers man made leather products; methacrylic resins for LCDs, automobile light covers, signboards, construction materials, and others; and dental materials for treating cavities. Its Fibers and Textile segment provides PVA fibers, which are reinforcing materials for cement, concrete, and others; non-woven fabrics for everyday goods, industrial products, and others; hook and loop fasteners for clothing, sporting goods, industrial materials, and others; and polyarylate fibers for rope, fishing net, and other industrial products. The company's Trading segment engages in the import, export, and wholesale of fibers and textiles, including polyester filaments and chemicals. Its Others segment offers membranes, activated carbons, and others. The company also engages in water purification, wastewater treatment, ballast water management system, and other businesses. Kuraray Co., Ltd. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Green Earth Technologies

Green Earth Technologies, Inc. creates, develops, markets, sells, and distributes bio-based performance and cleaning products to the oil and gas well service, automotive aftermarket, outdoor power equipment, and marine markets worldwide. The company offers well services products, including well stimulation, sump remediation, and surface washing agents, as well as storage tank, oil field rig, and equipment cleaners; and performance products, such as motor oils, racing oils, engine oils, fuel stabilizers, and other lubricants. It also provides outdoor power equipment and cleaning chemicals comprising pressure washer equipment, multipurpose-multi surface cleaner, foam and oxy foam blaster, and grill and surface cleaner, as well as concrete cleaner and degreaser, siding and all purpose cleaner, and mold and mildew stain remover; and automotive appearance products consisting of car wash, wheel cleaner and brake dust shield, tire shine, glass cleaner, interior protectant, and rain repellent and anti-fog products. The company sells its products under the G-CLEAN, Well Wake-UP, G-OIL, and G-MARINE brands. It sells its products directly, as well as through distribution agreements with wholesalers, contractual arrangements with independent sales and marketing professionals, and the Internet. The company serves home centers, mass retail outlets, automotive stores, and equipment manufacturers. Green Earth Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

