Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $109,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $127,000. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $128.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

