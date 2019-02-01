Koninklijke Philips (PHIA) Given a €40.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €40.50 ($47.09) target price from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PHIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.90 ($44.07) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.50 ($48.26) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €39.82 ($46.30).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

