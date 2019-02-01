KKR & Co Inc (KKR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06, RTT News reports. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

NYSE KKR opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.59. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $28.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,054,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $404,181,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.33 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.49.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

