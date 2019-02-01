KeyCorp Comments on Nucor Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for Nucor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.45. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.45.

NYSE:NUE opened at $61.24 on Friday. Nucor has a one year low of $49.79 and a one year high of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $102,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $149,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

