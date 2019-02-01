KeyCorp Analysts Give KBR (KBR) a $24.00 Price Target

KeyCorp set a $24.00 price objective on KBR (NYSE:KBR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KBR. Zacks Investment Research restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of KBR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton set a $22.00 target price on shares of KBR and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.45.
Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 494.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 546,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 2,373.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 382,688 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in KBR by 1.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 464,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in KBR by 70.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KBR by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,207,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 78,629 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About KBR
KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
