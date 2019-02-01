KeyCorp Analysts Give KBR (KBR) a $24.00 Price Target

KeyCorp set a $24.00 price objective on KBR (NYSE:KBR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KBR. Zacks Investment Research restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of KBR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton set a $22.00 target price on shares of KBR and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.45.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. KBR had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 494.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 546,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 2,373.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 382,688 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in KBR by 1.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 464,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in KBR by 70.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KBR by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,207,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 78,629 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

