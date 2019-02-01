Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,548 Shares of Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.09% of Rockwell Automation worth $15,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,577.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $625,158.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,633.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $113,455.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,636,882.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $169.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $141.46 and a twelve month high of $201.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 66.47% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.06.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/keybank-national-association-oh-sells-4548-shares-of-rockwell-automation-rok.html.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.