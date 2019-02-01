Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) President Mary Ricks Sells 68,999 Shares

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) President Mary Ricks sold 68,999 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $1,351,000.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,846,222 shares in the company, valued at $36,149,026.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mary Ricks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 29th, Mary Ricks sold 45,336 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $884,958.72.

On Tuesday, January 8th, Mary Ricks sold 10,700 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $208,757.00.

On Thursday, January 10th, Mary Ricks sold 39,901 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $778,468.51.

KW stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $33.00 price target on Kennedy-Wilson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KW. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,881,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,950,000 after acquiring an additional 952,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,881,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,950,000 after buying an additional 952,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,150,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,737,000 after buying an additional 642,842 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,874,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,804,000 after buying an additional 595,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,681,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,708,000 after buying an additional 468,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

