KBC Group NV Purchases 167,232 Shares of Kellogg (K)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 384,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,232 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $21,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.86. 214,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,244. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $74.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, Chairman Steven A. Cahillane purchased 17,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.63 per share, with a total value of $1,098,554.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $5,836,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,626,200. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kellogg to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/kbc-group-nv-purchases-167232-shares-of-kellogg-k.html.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.