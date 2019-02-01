KBC Group NV Acquires 27,107 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,634,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,203,000 after acquiring an additional 715,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,975,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,882,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,975,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,490,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,024,000 after purchasing an additional 118,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,912,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56,291 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.35.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,936. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $113.52 and a 1-year high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $469.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.64 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $29,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,234 shares of company stock worth $602,314. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

