KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Receives $64.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.67.

KAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research set a $70.00 price objective on KAR Auction Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on KAR Auction Services to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th.

NYSE KAR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.03. 366,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 9,598.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

