Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake Decreased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Packer & Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,144,000 after acquiring an additional 940,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 326.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 564,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 431,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,250,000 after purchasing an additional 293,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 999,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 270,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,598,000 after purchasing an additional 209,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.39.

NYSE KSU traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $106.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,591. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.81. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $120.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.56 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

