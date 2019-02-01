Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN) Holdings Increased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 90.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,531 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Kadmon worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,133 shares during the last quarter. VHCP Management III LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,978,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc now owns 1,842,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,919 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 395.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 631,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 75,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KDMN. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Kadmon stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.64. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,176.75% and a negative return on equity of 253.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

