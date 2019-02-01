K12 Inc. (LRN) Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis Sells 100,000 Shares

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $2,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,778 shares in the company, valued at $6,241,448.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE LRN opened at $31.51 on Friday. K12 Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of -0.14.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.80 million. K12 had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that K12 Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of K12 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on K12 from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on K12 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of K12 in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of K12 in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of K12 in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

