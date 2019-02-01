Juniper Networks (JNPR) PT Lowered to $26.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The network equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at $168,253.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $161,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $630,468 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Juniper Networks by 26.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,910,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $416,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,661 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 345.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,515,828 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,960 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Juniper Networks by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,586,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,246,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,700 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 114.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,554,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $106,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,554 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 427.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,636,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $49,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

