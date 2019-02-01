JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (JPGB) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1455 per share on Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st.

JPGB opened at $48.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $53.48.

