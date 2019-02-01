JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 422,954 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 422,954 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Verisign worth $59,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Verisign by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Verisign by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Verisign by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Verisign by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Verisign by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,300 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $497,673.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,425,905.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,384 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $382,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $169.27 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $176.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Verisign from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Verisign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verisign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.80.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

