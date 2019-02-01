JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Petra Diamonds (PDL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

PDL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Petra Diamonds to a sector performer rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 55.57 ($0.73).

PDL opened at GBX 32 ($0.42) on Tuesday. Petra Diamonds has a one year low of GBX 58.50 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 140.20 ($1.83).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. The company's principal mining properties are the Finsch and Cullinan properties located in South Africa. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

