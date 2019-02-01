JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Compass Group (CPG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,660 ($21.69) to GBX 1,715 ($22.41) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,622 ($21.19) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,830 ($23.91) target price (up from GBX 1,815 ($23.72)) on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,736.33 ($22.69).

CPG stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,634.50 ($21.36). The stock had a trading volume of 751,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,000. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,396.50 ($18.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,698 ($22.19).

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 77.60 ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 77 ($1.01) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a GBX 25.40 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. This represents a yield of 1.52%.

In related news, insider John Bryant sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,655 ($21.63), for a total value of £12,247 ($16,002.87). Also, insider Gary Green sold 63,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,686 ($22.03), for a total value of £1,062,770.10 ($1,388,697.37).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

