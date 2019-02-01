JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holdings Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $106,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,009,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,582,000 after acquiring an additional 270,508 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,199,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,010,000 after acquiring an additional 481,210 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,020,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,149,000 after acquiring an additional 169,377 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,656,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,255,000 after acquiring an additional 821,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,263,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,205,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $317,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $599,310.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,569.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,110 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $103.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $357.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $26.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm-holdings-lifted-by-arizona-state-retirement-system.html.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.