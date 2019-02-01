JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $54.94 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,724 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.36% of Omnicom Group worth $54,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,646,000 after purchasing an additional 94,630 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 52,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays set a $76.00 target price on Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

