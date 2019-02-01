JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Royal Mail (RMG) Price Target to GBX 241

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 241 ($3.15) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Royal Mail to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 552 ($7.21) to GBX 379 ($4.95) in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 354 ($4.63) price objective (down from GBX 528 ($6.90)) on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Royal Mail to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 605 ($7.91) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Mail to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 362.13 ($4.73).

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 269.55 ($3.52) on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 367.80 ($4.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 575 ($7.51).

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported GBX 13.60 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) by GBX (3) (($0.04)).

In other Royal Mail news, insider Rico Back bought 112,000 shares of Royal Mail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £356,160 ($465,386.12). Insiders have purchased 412,000 shares of company stock worth $118,266,000 over the last quarter.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

