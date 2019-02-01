JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.82% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $57,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,090,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,613,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $790,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, insider John Tilton sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $395,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $57.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $44.28.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.48). Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

