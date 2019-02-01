Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,688.33 ($48.19).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JMAT. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. HSBC upgraded Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,550 ($46.39) to GBX 3,450 ($45.08) in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,060 ($53.05) to GBX 4,080 ($53.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th.

In other news, insider Patrick W. Thomas purchased 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,038 ($39.70) per share, for a total transaction of £129,327.66 ($168,989.49). Also, insider Anna Manz purchased 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,952 ($38.57) per share, with a total value of £354.24 ($462.88). Insiders acquired 4,281 shares of company stock valued at $13,005,054 in the last quarter.

Shares of LON JMAT traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,045 ($39.79). 349,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,012. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of GBX 2,681 ($35.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,511 ($45.88).

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 109 ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 108 ($1.41) by GBX 1 ($0.01).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a GBX 23.25 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

