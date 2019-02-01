Johnna Louise Muinonen Sells 112,500 Shares of Royal Nickel Corp (RNX) Stock

Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX) Senior Officer Johnna Louise Muinonen sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$72,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,092.28.

Shares of Royal Nickel stock opened at C$0.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.12. Royal Nickel Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.18.

Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Nickel Corp will post 0.069999995757576 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Nickel

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

