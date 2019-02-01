Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ONE Gas Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (OGS)

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONE Gas in a research report issued on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $78.00 price objective on ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NYSE:OGS opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.37. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.60 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 63,492 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $34,395,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

