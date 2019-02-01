Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Anglo American plc Unsponsored’s FY2018 Earnings (NGLOY)

Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anglo American in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NGLOY. ValuEngine upgraded Anglo American from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Anglo American stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.05.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

