Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for BlackRock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $5.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $405.36 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q2 2019 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $6.71 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $6.81 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $26.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $28.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $554.00 to $514.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackRock to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $444.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.03.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $415.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $360.79 and a 12 month high of $578.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In other news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 30,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.32, for a total value of $12,897,642.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,631 shares of company stock valued at $30,293,463. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 88 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

