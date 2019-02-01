Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Sunday, November 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Friday, November 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Friday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $5.25 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynagas LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.11.

NYSE DLNG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. Dynagas LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

